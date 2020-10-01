US Markets

Mexico top court backs referendum on prosecuting ex-presidents

MEXICO CITY, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Mexico's Supreme Court on Thursday narrowly backed a bid by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to hold a referendum on whether to allow the prosecution of five of his predecessors, delivering a boost to him ahead of midterm elections in 2021.

Supreme Court President Arturo Zaldivar said six out of 11 of the judges declared such a referendum constitutional, although some qualified their support on certain conditions.

Lopez Obrador has proposed holding the referendum in tandem with mid-term elections in June, though it is not clear that it will be allowed to proceed on the same day.

An opinion poll conducted by newspaper El Universal in August showed overwhelming support among the public for allowing ex-presidents to face trial for crimes committed on their watch.

Lopez Obrador said earlier this week if the court rejected his bid, he would immediately set about trying to reform the constitution to find another way of pursuing the matter.

