Mexico to urge U.S., Canada firms to participate in lithium market

MEXICO CITY, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday his administration will issue a call for U.S. and Canadian companies to participate in the country's incipient lithium market.

Mexico does not yet have commercial lithium production, though close to a dozen foreign companies hold contracts to explore potential deposits.

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire)

