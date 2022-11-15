US Markets

Mexico to urge U.S., Canada firms to participate in lithium market

November 15, 2022 — 10:14 am EST

Written by Valentine Hilaire for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday his administration will issue a call for U.S. and Canadian companies to participate in the country's incipient lithium market.

Mexico does not yet have commercial lithium production, though close to a dozen foreign companies hold contracts to explore potential deposits.

