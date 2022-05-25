Mexico to take U.S. firm Vulcan to court if necessary, president says

Adds context, president's comments

MEXICO CITY, May 25 (Reuters) - Mexico will go to local and international courts if there is no agreement with U.S. firm Vulcan Materials over its mining activity in the eastern state of Quintana Roo, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday.

The Mexican government suspended the operations of the company VMC.N earlier in May, citing environmental concerns, in the latest chapter of a long-running dispute between Mexico and the Alabama-based company.

"We will show all of the evidence we have that this is an ecological catastrophe that we can not accept," Lopez Obrador said, speaking at a regular government news conference.

The president said extraction at Vulcan's watery limestone quarry will remain suspended.

In February, the government said it was negotiating the settlement of a $1.1 billion lawsuit by Vulcan over a previous closure of the quarry.

Earlier this month, a group of 10 Republican senators sent a letter to U.S. President Joe Biden asking him to take a stronger stance against Lopez Obrador's "aggression" toward U.S. companies in Mexico, citing the Vulcan case.

Vulcan, a producer of gravel and crushed stone, has stressed that it has the required permits to operate on the land. The firm did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

