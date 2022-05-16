US Markets

Mexico to suspend import duties on foods to help curb inflation

Mexico will temporarily waive import duties on a range of household staples, most of them foodstuffs, in a bid to curb inflation, the government said in its official gazette on Monday.

The products mentioned on the government list included corn oil, rice, tuna, pork, chicken, beef, onion, jalapeño pepper, beans, corn flour, wheat flour, eggs, tomatoes, milk, lemons, white corn, apples, oranges, wheat, and carrots.

(Reporting by Dave Graham; editing by Philippa Fletcher)

