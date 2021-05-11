Mexico to start phase III clinical trials for China's Walvax COVID vaccine

MEXICO CITY, May 11 (Reuters) - Mexico plans to start phase III clinical trials for China's Walvax Biotechnology's 300142.SZ COVID-19 vaccine on May 30 and 6,000 volunteers are expected to participate, foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

