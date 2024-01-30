News & Insights

Mexico to review alleged labor rights violations at Atento centers

January 30, 2024 — 12:11 pm EST

Written by Raul Cortes Fernandez and Valentine Hilaire for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Mexico accepted a formal request from the United States on Tuesday to review alleged labor rights violations at call centers belonging to Spanish company Atento in the central Mexican state of Hidalgo.

Mexico's economy ministry announced it accepted the request from U.S. trade officials in a joint statement along with the Mexican labor ministry.

Earlier this month, the U.S. government said it found evidence of "egregious" labor rights violations at Atento call centers in Mexico.

Atento, which operates two Hidalgo call centers offering customer service to BBVA bank customers, did not immediately respond to a request to comment.

Mexican authorities have 45 days to conduct a review to determine if there was a denial of labor rights at the company, the statement noted.

It added that the review is part of a rapid response labor mechanism in the USMCA North American trade pact, that includes both the United States and Mexico.

