Mexico to reduce bond auction volumes in second quarter

MEXICO CITY, March 29 (Reuters) - Mexico will reduce the volumes on auction for its 5, 10, 20 and 30-year government bonds in the second quarter compared to the January-March period, the finance ministry said on Monday.

The planned weekly issuance range for Mexican treasury bills, known by their Spanish name Cetes, would remain unchanged, the ministry added in a statement.

Mexico is open to using "tools at its disposal" to keep the market functioning properly, smooth the maturity profile and strengthen the liquidity of the issues, the ministry added.

(Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez and Sharay Angulo; Writing by Drazen Jorgic)

((drazen.jorgic@tr.com; Reuters Messaging: drazen.jorgic.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.