US Markets

Mexico to reduce bond auction volumes in second quarter

Contributors
Miguel Angel Gutierrez Reuters
Sharay Angulo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JOSE LUIS GONZALEZ

Mexico will reduce the volumes on auction for its 5, 10, 20 and 30-year government bonds in the second quarter compared to the January-March period, the finance ministry said on Monday.

MEXICO CITY, March 29 (Reuters) - Mexico will reduce the volumes on auction for its 5, 10, 20 and 30-year government bonds in the second quarter compared to the January-March period, the finance ministry said on Monday.

The planned weekly issuance range for Mexican treasury bills, known by their Spanish name Cetes, would remain unchanged, the ministry added in a statement.

Mexico is open to using "tools at its disposal" to keep the market functioning properly, smooth the maturity profile and strengthen the liquidity of the issues, the ministry added.

(Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez and Sharay Angulo; Writing by Drazen Jorgic)

((drazen.jorgic@tr.com; Reuters Messaging: drazen.jorgic.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular