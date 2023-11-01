News & Insights

Mexico to receive up to $60 mln from catastrophe bond - deputy finance minister

November 01, 2023 — 11:59 am EDT

MEXICO CITY, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Mexico will receive a $30 million to 60 million payout from its catastrophe bond, the deputy finance minister said on Wednesday, after powerful Hurricane Otis wreaked havoc on Acapulco's beach resorts and surrounding communities.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
