Mexico to receive up to $60 mln from catastrophe bond - deputy finance minister

MEXICO CITY, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Mexico will receive a $30 million to 60 million payout from its catastrophe bond, the deputy finance minister said on Wednesday, after powerful Hurricane Otis wreaked havoc on Acapulco's beach resorts and surrounding communities.

