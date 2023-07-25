News & Insights

Mexico to put duties on Chinese aluminum cookware after antidumping probe

July 25, 2023 — 03:36 pm EDT

Written by Dave Graham for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, July 25 (Reuters) - Mexico's government on Tuesday said it would apply compensatory duties on aluminum cookware imports originating in China whose value was below a certain level.

The announcement, which would also apply if the merchandise was being sold to Mexico via third countries, was published in a statement in the government's official gazette, and was part of the final resolution on an antidumping probe.

Duties will apply to relevant imports lower than the reference price of $10.6 per kilogram, the statement said.

Mexico previously imposed a 92.64% duty on aluminum pressure cookers from China in 2019.

