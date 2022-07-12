Commodities

Mexico to purchase U.S. milk and fertilizer, U.S. and Mexican presidents say

Mexico plans to purchase up to 20,000 tons of milk powder and up to one million tons of ammonium sulfate fertilizer from the United States, the presidents of Mexico and the United States announced on Tuesday.

U.S. President Joe Biden and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced the planned purchases in a joint statement following a meeting at the White House.

