Mexico to purchase U.S. milk and fertilizer, U.S. and Mexican presidents say

WASHINGTON, July 12 (Reuters) - Mexico plans to purchase up to 20,000 tons of milk powder and up to one million tons of ammonium sulfate fertilizer from the United States, the presidents of Mexico and the United States announced on Tuesday.

U.S. President Joe Biden and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced the planned purchases in a joint statement following a meeting at the White House.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; editing by Costas Pitas)

((eric.beech@thomsonreuters.com; 202-898-8322; Reuters Messaging: eric.beech.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.