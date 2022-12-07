US Markets

Mexico to present clean energy projects at North American Leaders' Summit, foreign minister says

December 07, 2022 — 10:06 pm EST

Written by Kylie Madry for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Mexico will present a series of clean energy projects at the North American Leaders' Summit, scheduled for next month, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said Wednesday.

"We're going to present the portfolio of projects tackling the subject, because we need to start now in the two years left in the administration," Ebrard said at an event with business leaders in the central state of Queretaro.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US MarketsEnergy
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.