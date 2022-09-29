Mexico to nominate Alicia Barcena to head Inter-American Development Bank

MEXICO CITY, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Thursday the country plans to nominate the former head of the United Nation's regional economic body Alicia Barcena to head the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

Barcena, former executive secretary of ECLAC, the U.N.'s Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean, would be a candidate to replace the bank's former president who was voted out by the its governors following an ethics probe.

(Reporting by Diego Ore, Writing by Cassandra Garrison; Editing by Anthony Esposito)

