US Markets

Mexico to nominate Alicia Barcena to head Inter-American Development Bank

Contributor
Diego Ore Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HENRY ROMERO

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Thursday the country plans to nominate the former head of the United Nation's regional economic body Alicia Barcena to head the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

MEXICO CITY, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Thursday the country plans to nominate the former head of the United Nation's regional economic body Alicia Barcena to head the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

Barcena, former executive secretary of ECLAC, the U.N.'s Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean, would be a candidate to replace the bank's former president who was voted out by the its governors following an ethics probe.

(Reporting by Diego Ore, Writing by Cassandra Garrison; Editing by Anthony Esposito)

((Cassandra.Garrison@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 6200 7873;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular