Mexico to maintain diplomatic relations with Peru, Lopez Obrador says

MEXICO CITY, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Mexico will not break off diplomatic relations with Peru, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday, a day after Peru named Mexico's ambassador to the country "persona non grata" and ordered him to leave.

"We are not going to expel anyone," Lopez Obrador told reporters at a regular government news conference.

(Reporting by Dave Graham Writing by Kylie Madry)

