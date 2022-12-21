US Markets

Mexico to maintain diplomatic relations with Peru, Lopez Obrador says

Credit: REUTERS/MEXICO'S PRESIDENCY

December 21, 2022 — 08:40 am EST

MEXICO CITY, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Mexico will not break off diplomatic relations with Peru, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday, a day after Peru named Mexico's ambassador to the country "persona non grata" and ordered him to leave.

"We are not going to expel anyone," Lopez Obrador told reporters at a regular government news conference.

