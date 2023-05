MEXICO CITY, May 29 (Reuters) - Mexico will in 15 days launch a public tender for the construction of 10 industrial parks at a planned business corridor on an isthmus in the south of the country, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday.

