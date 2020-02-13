Mexico to issue $425 mln in catastrophe bonds in coming weeks

US Markets

The Mexican government will in the coming weeks issue catastrophe bonds worth about $425 million, Finance Minister Arturo Herrera said on Thursday.

"These bonds cover risks associated with large-scale natural disasters," Herrera wrote in a post on Twitter, adding that the process to begin the issuance was launched on Wednesday.

