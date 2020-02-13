Mexico to issue $425 mln in catastrophe bonds in coming weeks

MEXICO CITY, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The Mexican government will in the coming weeks issue catastrophe bonds worth about $425 million, Finance Minister Arturo Herrera said on Thursday.

"These bonds cover risks associated with large-scale natural disasters," Herrera wrote in a post on Twitter, adding that the process to begin the issuance was launched on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by David Alire Garcia)

((drazen.jorgic@tr.com; Reuters Messaging: drazen.jorgic.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.