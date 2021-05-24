Mexico to host phase three trials of Sanofi COVID-19 vaccine - foreign min

MEXICO CITY, May 24 (Reuters) - Mexico Foreign Minister Marcel Ebrard said on Monday the country will host phase three trials of the COVID-19 vaccine by France's Sanofi.

Mexico's health regulator Cofepris gave approval for trials of the vaccine, which uses a recombinant protein-based technology, Ebrard added.

(Reporting by Raul Cortes, writing by Cassandra Garrison)

((Cassandra.Garrison@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 6200 7873;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.