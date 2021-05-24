US Markets

Mexico to host phase three trials of Sanofi COVID-19 vaccine - foreign min

Raul Cortes Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU

Mexico Foreign Minister Marcel Ebrard said on Monday the country will host phase three trials of the COVID-19 vaccine by France's Sanofi.

Mexico's health regulator Cofepris gave approval for trials of the vaccine, which uses a recombinant protein-based technology, Ebrard added.

(Reporting by Raul Cortes, writing by Cassandra Garrison)

