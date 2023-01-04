Mexico to help Pemex with debt if necessary, president says

Adds details and context

MEXICO CITY, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday the government would help Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) if needs be, when asked about the state oil company's ability to shoulder its debt obligations in 2023.

The president, a resource nationalist who has made reviving the cash-strapped Pemex a priority, has given tax breaks and capital injections to the firm as it battles to increase oil and gas output while laboring under a hefty debt load.

The payments due for the first three months of the year stand between $5.5 billion and $6 billion, according to Romero. Pemex had previously estimated that sum at around $4 billion.

The government took on Pemex's debt amortizations in 2021 to help the company invest, but stopped after the first quarter of 2022 amid high crude oil prices.

The firm's financial debt stands at $105 billion.

(Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez and Dave Graham)

