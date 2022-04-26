Mexico to enable COVID vaccination of all children aged 12 and above

US Markets

MEXICO CITY, April 26 (Reuters) - Mexico will let all children aged over 12 be registered for COVID-19 vaccination from Thursday, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said.

Lopez-Gatell, the country's coronavirus czar, was speaking at a regular government news conference on Tuesday.

