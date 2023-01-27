US Markets

Mexico to continue to support state-run Pemex, president says

January 27, 2023 — 09:40 am EST

Written by Dave Graham for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Mexico's government will continue to support state-run oil company Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) and has a plan for its upcoming bond payments, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday.

The finance ministry is offering "complete support" for Pemex and will provide more details of the bond payment plan soon, Lopez Obrador told reporters at a news conference.

Debt payments due for the first quarter of 2023 stand between $5.5 billion and $6 billion, Pemex's Chief Executive Octavio Romero said earlier this month.

The heavily-indebted firm has received tax breaks and capital injections in the past, thanks to support from Lopez Obrador, a left-leaning resource nationalist.

