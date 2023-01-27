US Markets

Mexico to continue to support state-run Pemex, president says

Credit: REUTERS/QUETZALLI NICTE-HA

January 27, 2023 — 09:11 am EST

Written by Dave Graham for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Mexico will continue to support the heavily indebted state-run oil company Petroleos Mexicanos, known as Pemex, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Friday.

Mexico's finance ministry has a plan for Pemex's upcoming bond payments, Lopez Obrador added, and the ministry will provide more details soon.

(Reporting by Dave Graham; Writing by Kylie Madry)

