Mexico to continue to support state-run Pemex, president says

MEXICO CITY, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Mexico will continue to support the heavily indebted state-run oil company Petroleos Mexicanos, known as Pemex, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Friday.

Mexico's finance ministry has a plan for Pemex's upcoming bond payments, Lopez Obrador added, and the ministry will provide more details soon.

(Reporting by Dave Graham; Writing by Kylie Madry)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.