Mexico to begin review of labor dispute at General Motors plant

Contributor
Sharay Angulo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/REBECCA COOK

Mexico on Wednesday said it would begin a review of labor practices at a General Motors plant in central Mexico after a formal complaint from the office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR).

Mexico's economy and labor ministries said in a statement they had received the USTR's request for the Mexican government to "conduct a review of the alleged denial of rights to workers at the General Motors plant in Silao, Guanajuato."

Mexican authorities have ordered GM's union in the city of Silao to repeat a worker vote over their collective contract after detecting numerous "irregularities" in the initial process last month.

(Reporting by Sharay Angulo; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Daina Beth Solomon)

