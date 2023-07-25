Mexico thanks Biden for suing Texas over border buoys

News & Insights

MEXICO CITY, July 25 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador thanked his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden on Tuesday for filing a lawsuit against Texas over its installation of floating barriers in the Rio Grande river to block migrants crossing from Mexico.

"We thank President Biden very much for having sent...a complaint against the governor of Texas," Lopez Obrador said during his daily press conference.

