Mexico telecom regulator concludes vote without giving America Movil pay TV permit - source

Cassandra Garrison Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/GUSTAVO GRAF MALDONADO

A vote by Mexico's telecoms regulator concluded on Wednesday without granting authorization for telecoms giant America Movil to enter the country's pay TV market, according to a source with knowledge of the process.

The vote meant that for now, America Movil, controlled by the family of billionaire Carlos Slim, will remain without a license to enter pay TV, a prospect that has caused considerable concern among companies operating in the sector.

