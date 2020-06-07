US Markets

Mexico takes out $1 billion loan from World Bank -newspaper

Contributors
Dave Graham Reuters
Noe Torres Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kim Kyung Hoon

Mexico has taken out a $1 billion loan from the World Bank as the effects of the coronavirus begin to squeeze the economy, a business newspaper reported on Sunday.

MEXICO CITY, June 7 (Reuters) - Mexico has taken out a $1 billion loan from the World Bank as the effects of the coronavirus begin to squeeze the economy, a business newspaper reported on Sunday.

El Economista said the Mexican government asked the World Bank for the loan on May 19 to deal with the impact of the pandemic, and got the green light from the international lender on May 31.

Deputy Finance Minister Gabriel Yorio said on Twitter that the loan had not been contracted for any specific purpose.

The development policy loan (DPL) is for the government's general funding needs and fell within the debt limits already approved by Mexico's Congress, he said.

(Reporting by Dave Graham and Noe Torres; Editing by Peter Cooney)

((dave.graham@thomsonreuters.com; +52 1 55 5282 7146; Reuters Messaging: dave.graham.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular