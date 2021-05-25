Mexico swings to trade surplus in April, powered by record exports

Updates with details, context

MEXICO CITY, May 25 (Reuters) - Mexico swung to a bigger-than-expected trade surplus in April powered by record exports, as U.S. demand helped to fuel a recovery in Latin America's second largest economy, official data showed on Tuesday.

National statistics agency INEGI said that adjusted for seasonal swings, Mexico posted a $249 million trade surplus last month after logging a deficit of nearly $3.4 billion in March.

In unadjusted terms, Mexico's trade surplus was just over $1.5 billion in April. That compared with a Reuters poll forecast for an unadjusted surplus of $850 million.

A breakdown of the INEGI figures showed that Mexico sold $40.3 billion worth of exports in April in adjusted terms, 0.2% higher than the previous month, which was also a record.

April's exports were up by more than 74% from the same month in 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic hammered the economy and brought much of Mexican manufacturing output to a halt.

All told, the economy shrank by 8.5% last year, but U.S. stimulus spending is expected to help lift Mexican gross domestic product (GDP) in 2021. The United States is the destination for around 80% of Mexico's exports.

An increasing number of economic forecasters predict that Mexican GDP could expand by 5% or more this year.

(Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Alexander Smith)

((dave.graham@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7146; Reuters Messaging: dave.graham.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.