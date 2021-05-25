US Markets

Mexico swings to trade surplus in April, powered by record exports

Contributor
Dave Graham Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HENRY ROMERO

Mexico swung to a bigger-than-expected trade surplus in April powered by record exports, as U.S. demand helped to fuel a recovery in Latin America's second largest economy, official data showed on Tuesday.

Updates with details, context

MEXICO CITY, May 25 (Reuters) - Mexico swung to a bigger-than-expected trade surplus in April powered by record exports, as U.S. demand helped to fuel a recovery in Latin America's second largest economy, official data showed on Tuesday.

National statistics agency INEGI said that adjusted for seasonal swings, Mexico posted a $249 million trade surplus last month after logging a deficit of nearly $3.4 billion in March.

In unadjusted terms, Mexico's trade surplus was just over $1.5 billion in April. That compared with a Reuters poll forecast for an unadjusted surplus of $850 million.

A breakdown of the INEGI figures showed that Mexico sold $40.3 billion worth of exports in April in adjusted terms, 0.2% higher than the previous month, which was also a record.

April's exports were up by more than 74% from the same month in 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic hammered the economy and brought much of Mexican manufacturing output to a halt.

All told, the economy shrank by 8.5% last year, but U.S. stimulus spending is expected to help lift Mexican gross domestic product (GDP) in 2021. The United States is the destination for around 80% of Mexico's exports.

An increasing number of economic forecasters predict that Mexican GDP could expand by 5% or more this year.

(Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Alexander Smith)

((dave.graham@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7146; Reuters Messaging: dave.graham.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Is peak recovery being priced into the market and how it’s impacting stocks?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss if peak recovery is being priced into the market and how it’s impacting cyclical and tech stocks.

    5 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular