Mexico swaps bonds for $2.94 bln sustainable bond, reducing debt

MEXICO CITY, April 25 (Reuters) - Mexico has launched a $2.941 billion bond due to mature in 2053, the country's finance ministry said Tuesday, which it swapped for earlier bonds in a bid to reduce its foreign debt portfolio.

Investors were offered to exchange bonds maturing between 2041 and 2052, the finance ministry said, for the new bond with a coupon of 6.338%. The exchange reduced Mexico's external debt by some $368 million, the ministry added.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.