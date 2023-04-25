News & Insights

Mexico swaps bonds for $2.94 bln sustainable bond, reducing debt

Credit: REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

April 25, 2023 — 07:10 pm EDT

MEXICO CITY, April 25 (Reuters) - Mexico has launched a $2.941 billion bond due to mature in 2053, the country's finance ministry said Tuesday, which it swapped for earlier bonds in a bid to reduce its foreign debt portfolio.

Investors were offered to exchange bonds maturing between 2041 and 2052, the finance ministry said, for the new bond with a coupon of 6.338%. The exchange reduced Mexico's external debt by some $368 million, the ministry added.

