Mexico suspends public, private gatherings for a month over coronavirus

Raul Cortes Reuters
Anthony Esposito Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/HENRY ROMERO

MEXICO CITY, March 24 (Reuters) - Mexico will suspend all public and private gatherings for a month to contain the spread of coronavirus, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a regular news briefing, Lopez-Gatell said Mexico has seen an increase in non-imported coronavirus cases and the government will step up mitigation measures.

(Reporting by Raul Cortes and Anthony Esposito)

