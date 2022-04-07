Mexico Supreme Court upholds key element of change to power law

`Adds context, details

MEXICO CITY, April 7 (Reuters) - Mexico's Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a key portion of a 2021 electricity law which gave priority in the dispatch of order of new power plants to the state, in a victory for President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

The court was debating a challenge filed against the March 2021 law which mandated new rules on the dispatch order. However, the challenge failed to gain the two-thirds support among justices required to overturn the provision.

Lopez Obrador has put tightening state control of energy markets at the center of his economic agenda, causing friction with some of the country's principal diplomatic allies and its main trade partner, the United States.

Lower courts suspended the 2021 law on the grounds it breached antitrust rules, and the president later put forward a constitutional reform to strengthen the market role of state power utility, the Comision Federal de Electricidad.

That law is due to be debated in Congress next week, though the opposition has said it will vote against it. Lopez Obrador needs opposition support to reach the two-thirds majority required for constitutional changes.

