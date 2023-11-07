News & Insights

Mexico supreme court justice steps down, to join 'transformation'

November 07, 2023 — 02:58 pm EST

MEXICO CITY, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Mexican Supreme Court justice Arturo Zaldivar is stepping down from his post, he said on Tuesday in a post on social media network X, to join Mexico's "transformation," an apparent reference to President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's political movement.

Zaldivar had previously acted as chief of the court. He said on Tuesday he would continue to serve Mexico in efforts to shore up "the transformation of a fairer and more egalitarian Mexico."

