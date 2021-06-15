Mexico sugar output below expectation, exports seen down -report

June 15 (Reuters) - Sugar production in Mexico has reached 5.6 million tonnes so far in the 2020/21 season (Oct-Sept), according to food trader and supply chain services provider Czarnikow, volume that is 500,000 tonnes below earlier estimates.

"The impact of the 2019/20 drought rolled into this year and reduced the country's cane supply," Czarnikow said in a report on Tuesday. "As such, this season's (cane) crush flattened earlier than usual."

Mexico is the largest supplier of imported sugar to the United States, one of the world's largest consumers. With a crop that is smaller than average, Czarnikow thinks the country will have little to export to other countries.

"With low production and stable domestic prices, Mexico will likely focus on satisfying domestic demand and shipping its full U.S. quota (880,000 tonnes), as both pay better than world market exports," the trader said.

Mexico's total sugar output in 2020/21 is seen at 5.7 million tonnes, below the average for past years when production had always been above 6 million tonnes, except for the drought-hit 2019/20 season, when it produced around only 5.2 million tonnes.

Czarnikow sees total Mexican sugar exports in 2020/21 at 1.15 million tonnes, the smallest volume since at least 2014.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Dan Grebler)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.