Mexico sues former state power utility executives over Texas gas deal

HOUSTON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Mexico's state-run power utility on Wednesday filed a breach of contract lawsuit in a Texas state court against former executives of a U.S. arm, alleging they improperly awarded a lucrative gas supply deal.

The lawsuit, by a unit of Comision Federal de Electricidad (CFE), comes amid Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's efforts to redraw energy deals that he believes disadvantage CFE and state oil firm Petroleos de Mexico. Mexico has disputes with U.S. companies involving some $30 billion.

Guillermo Turrent and Javier Gutierrez, two former top executives of CFE International, awarded contracts to Texas-based WhiteWater Midstream LLC for a pipeline and gas supply that saddled the company with hundreds of millions of dollars in damages, alleges a lawsuit filed in Harris County District Court in Houston.

The two misled CFE's board by failing to disclose prior business dealings with WhiteWater executives, CFE claimed. The lawsuit seeks at least $1 million in damages.

(Reporting by Gary McWilliams; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

