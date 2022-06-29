US Markets

Mexico stock exchange extends suspension of Credito Real listing

Raul Cortes Fernandez Reuters
Valentine Hilaire Reuters
Mexico's stock exchange on Wednesday in a statement said it will extend the suspension of the country's troubled payroll lender Credito Real listing for at least 20 more days.

Credito Real CREAL.MX, reeling from a bond default, earlier this month said it was continuing to aim for an orderly restructuring process of its debt.

