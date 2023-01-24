Mexico still shows inflation worries, cenbanker says

MEXICO CITY, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Mexico still has "a lot to worry about" in terms of inflation, central bank deputy governor Jonathan Heath said Tuesday.

While data released earlier in the day does not yet show clear signs of inflation having peaked, it may have, Heath said on Twitter, adding that "domestic pressure" such as labor costs could have contributed to a rise in service prices.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

