Mexico starts last sustainable bond auction of administration-official

MEXICO CITY, July 20 (Reuters) - The last sustainable bond auction of the current Mexican administration started on Thursday, Deputy Finance Minister Gabriel Yorio said.

"A very important decision of this administration was to develop the sustainable debt market," Yorio said during an event.

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire)

