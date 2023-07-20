News & Insights

US Markets

Mexico starts last sustainable bond auction of administration-official

Credit: REUTERS/EDGARD GARRIDO

July 20, 2023 — 12:35 pm EDT

Written by Valentine Hilaire for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, July 20 (Reuters) - The last sustainable bond auction of the current Mexican administration started on Thursday, Deputy Finance Minister Gabriel Yorio said.

"A very important decision of this administration was to develop the sustainable debt market," Yorio said during an event.

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.