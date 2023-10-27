Mexico starts clearing up Hurricane Otis wreckage as casualties reach 27

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Hurricane Otis wreaked havoc on the beach resorts of Acapulco, claiming 27 lives, the Mexican government said, and leaving in its wake damage amounting to billions of dollars following one of the most forceful storms the country has experienced.

The Category 5 hurricane slammed Mexico on Wednesday, bringing a brutal onslaught of winds that peaked at 260 km/h and gusts that reached up to 315 km/h.

The storm caused widespread devastation across Acapulco, flooding thoroughfares, tearing roofs from residences and hotels, submerging vehicles, and severing communication, road, and air connections.

The Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) said on Friday it had restored 50% of the electricity service in Guerrero, "despite the access and communication obstacles encountered by the state-owned company's staff".

In order to evacuate tourists, an air bridge between Acapulco and Mexico City will be set up on Friday, the Ministry of Infrastructure, Communications and Transport said, after announcing the control tower at Acapulco International Airport was back in operation.

Local residents flocked to gas station hoping to find some gasoline to keep working or leave the city after Otis intensified unexpectedly rapidly off the Pacific coast.

The hurricane peeled off sections of buildings in downtown Acapulco. Some Mexican media posted videos of looting in the city. Reuters could not immediately confirm the content of the videos.

Two vessels are en route to Acapulco carrying two water purification plants, a mobile kitchenette, four power plants, and two motor pumps, the Mexican Secretary of the Navy (Semar)also said.

Mexican authorities said Otis was the most powerful storm to strike Mexico's Pacific coast, although Hurricane Patricia, which slammed into the resort of Puerto Vallarta eight years earlier, whipped up even higher wind speeds out at sea.

