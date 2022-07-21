Mexico stands firm on energy policy after Canada joins U.S. demand

MEXICO CITY, July 21 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday said his government had not violated a regional trade agreement, responding to news that Canada had joined a U.S. demand for dispute settlement talks over his energy policies.

(Reporting by Dave Graham and Brendan O'Boyle)

