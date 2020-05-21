Mexico signals readiness to negotiate over power market shake-up

Adds details

MEXICO CITY, May 21 (Reuters) - Mexico's president on Thursday signalled he was ready to hold talks over rule changes to the electricity sector that have sparked conflict with businesses and foreign allies, but noted the country would defend its position in court if necessary.

"We're open to dialogue with everyone, but the national interest will be put first," President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told a regular government news conference, underlining the government's willingness to engage in talks more than once.

Mexico's government has pushed through measures which Lopez Obrador said are designed to level the playing field in an electricity market that he contends was co-opted by private interests under previous governments.

The president has pledged to revive state oil firm Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) and national power company the Comision Federal de Electricidad (CFE), and argues previous contracts have imposed onerous financial terms on the state.

The electricity controversy follows a spat last year over a series of natural gas pipeline contracts which the government argued were going to cost Mexico too much. After weeks of negotiations, the dispute was resolved with the terms rejigged.

The European Union and Canada on Friday raised concerns about an April 29 order that suspended the operation of new renewable plants on the grounds that the government needed to safeguard power supply during the coronavirus outbreak.

Then, late on Friday, the energy ministry published rules that give the government more scope to control the approval of new renewable energy projects, sparking an angry response from several of Mexico's top business associations.

Lopez Obrador said his government was in favour of renewable energy and was not seeking to expropriate anyone.

But the market had to be governed by "fair prices" and Mexico would "defend its criteria in courts", he added.

