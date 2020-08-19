Mexico signals eagerness to have Russian coronavirus vaccine

Adds context on president

MEXICO CITY, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Mexico has told Moscow it is eager to have Russia's coronavirus vaccine once phase 3 testing for the product is complete, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Wednesday.

After a meeting with Russia's ambassador to Mexico, Viktor Koronelli, Ebrard said on Twitter that he had communicated Mexico's interest that phase 3 should be carried out "so as to have the vaccine as soon as possible in Mexico."

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said earlier this week he would volunteer to be among the first to try the Russian vaccine if it proved effective.

Mexican president volunteers to try Russian coronavirus vaccine

(Reporting by Miguel Gutierrez Editing by Dave Graham and Lisa Shumaker)

((dave.graham@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7146; Reuters Messaging: dave.graham.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.