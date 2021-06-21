US Markets
Mexico sets new deadline for re-do of disputed GM contract vote

MEXICO CITY, June 21 (Reuters) - A disputed worker contract ratification vote at the General Motors GM.N plant in the Mexican city of Silao must be rescheduled to take place before August 20, Mexico's labor ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The original union-led vote in April was scrapped after officials flagged "serious irregularities" in the process, prompting the United States to request a review of potential rights violations.

Mexico's labor ministry had originally ordered the re-do vote to take place in early June.

