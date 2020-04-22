Mexico sets IPTs on three-part US dollar bond offering

By Miluska Berrospi

NEW YORK, April 22 (IFR) - Mexico has set initial price thoughts on its new three-part US dollar bond offering announced on Wednesday.

The offering will feature maturities in 2025, 2032 and 2051. Prices are being talked at high 4% area, mid-to-high 5% area, and low 6% area for the five, 12, and 31-year notes, respectively.

Proceeds of the SEC-registered senior unsecured deal will go toward general purposes, including the refinancing, repurchasing, or retirement of domestic and external debt, according to an SEC filing.

Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and Santander are joint bookrunners on the deal.

Mexico is rated Baa1/BBB/BBB-.

(Reporting by Miluska Berrospi Editing by David Bell and Jack Doran)

