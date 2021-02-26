Mexico sees USMCA as tool for post-COVID economic recovery

MEXICO CITY, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Mexican Economy Minister Tatiana Clouthier told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a virtual meeting on Friday that Mexico sees the USMCA regional trade deal as an important tool for post-COVID economic recovery.

Clouthier added that Mexico is available to help U.S. President Joe Biden review problems of supply chain interruptions that were triggered by the pandemic.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk, Editing by Anthony Esposito)

((anthony.esposito@tr.com; +5255 5282 7140;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.