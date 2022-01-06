US Markets

Mexico seeks arbitration panel over auto rules dispute with U.S.

Daina Beth Solomon Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/JORGE DUENES

Mexico has sought arbitration from an expert panel to resolve differences with the United States over the interpretation of rules of origin in the automotive industry, Mexico's economy ministry said on Thursday.

"Mexico believes a panel decision will give certainty to the auto industry, benefiting competition in the region," the ministry said in a statement, adding it filed the request for the arbitration on Thursday after previously raising concerns with the United States.

