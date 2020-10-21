Mexico security minister to step down to seek state governorship

MEXICO CITY, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Mexican Security Minister Alfonso Durazo said on Wednesday he would step down from his post to pursue the governorship of the northern border state of Sonora in 2021.

The decision by Durazo, a close ally of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, had been widely expected.

(Reporting by Stefanie Eschenbacher)

