Mexico second quarter GDP falls 17.1% qtr/qtr

MEXICO CITY, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Mexico's economy shrank 17.1% in the second quarter from the previous three-month period, the national statistics agency said on Wednesday.

In annual terms, the economy contracted 18.7% compared to a year earlier.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito and Miguel Angel Gutierrez; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((anthony.esposito@tr.com; +5255 5282 7140;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.