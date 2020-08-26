US Markets

Mexico second quarter GDP falls 17.1% qtr/qtr

Mexico's economy shrank 17.1% in the second quarter from the previous three-month period, the national statistics agency said on Wednesday.

In annual terms, the economy contracted 18.7% compared to a year earlier.

