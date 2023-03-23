Mexico says will abide by trade panel ruling on U.S. firm Vulcan

Updates with additional information from conference, background

MEXICO CITY, March 23 (Reuters) - Mexico will comply with a pending ruling from a trade dispute panel following a complaint by U.S. construction company Vulcan Materials, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday.

"As soon as they rule on this, resolve this, it will be abided by," Lopez Obrador said in a regular news conference.

However, Lopez Obrador slammed the company's operations in the country, which he called "ecocide," and criticized recent outcry from U.S. politicians after Mexican authorities entered a Vulcan site in Mexico with cement maker Cemex.

Vulcan has been in an extended legal battle over its limestone mining activities in the Yucatan Peninsula at a site near popular tourist hub Playa del Carmen which the Mexican government shut down in May over ecological concerns.

"These Republican senators, defending this American company that took limestone from Playa del Carmen, from the most beautiful nature and tourist area in Mexico, in the world," Lopez Obrador said.

Vulcan said earlier this week that authorities had illegally seized its nearby port terminal, allowing Cemex to enter the site despite an expired contract with the company.

Cemex said it had permission to enter the site based on court rulings, which Vulcan said it had not been presented with.

Court records show at least two filings from Cemex against Vulcan in recent months.

(Reporting by Raul Cortes and Kylie Madry)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.