Mexico says USMCA does not apply in labor dispute at Grupo Mexico mine

MEXICO CITY, Aug 1 (Reuters) - A labor dispute mechanism under the U.S.-Canada-Mexico (USMCA) trade agreement does not apply in the case of alleged worker rights violations at Grupo Mexico's San Martin mine in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico said on Tuesday.

A Mexican court ruled in favor of the workers' union in June, ordering Grupo Mexico to pay back wages and benefits, thus bringing the issue near to its close, Mexico's economy and labor ministries said in a joint statement.

