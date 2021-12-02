US Markets

Mexico says US accepts humanitarian concerns as deal struck over migration

Mexico said on Wednesday it would not expel asylum seekers who are in Mexico awaiting court hearings in the United States, after Washington accepted its humanitarian concerns about the restart of a Trump-era program to send back migrants.

Mexico's government in a statement said "certain migrants who have an appointment to appear before an immigration judge in the United States to request asylum in that country will not be returned to their countries of origin".

