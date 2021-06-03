US Markets
Mexico says U.S. to send it 1 mln J&J COVID-19 vaccines

Sharay Angulo Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday that following a conversation with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, the United States had agreed to send Mexico one million doses of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine against COVID-19.

"I expressed our gratitude in the name of the Mexican people," Lopez Obrador wrote on Twitter.

U.S. President Joe Biden had laid out earlier how the United States would share some 25 million of a planned 80 million vaccine doses with the rest of the world.

Biden had come under pressure from the international community to share the U.S. surplus of COVID-19 vaccines.

Vaccine roll out in many emerging markets has been slow. But Lopez Obrador said Mexico had vaccinated more than one million people in a single day on Wednesday, the highest number on record in the country.

