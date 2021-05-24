Mexico says U.S. should not downgrade Mexico air safety rating

Commodities

MEXICO CITY, May 24 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday that he does not think U.S. authorities should downgrade Mexico's air safety designation, saying all the norms are being complied with.

Reuters reported on Friday the U.S. government is preparing to downgrade Mexico's aviation safety rating, a move that would bar Mexican carriers from adding new U.S. flights and limit airlines' ability to carry out marketing agreements.

