Mexico says U.S. has insinuated power bill violates trade deal

MEXICO CITY, April 6 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday the United States was the main foreign government lobbying to change his planned electricity reform, and has argued that the initiative is in breach of a North American trade deal.

"They have put to us that they don't agree with it, and even to insinuate that it violates the deal, when that's not true," Lopez Obrador told a regular news conference.

